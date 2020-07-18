Patricia Lanning

Patricia J. (Seiders) Lanning, 84, of Temple, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Anthony L. Lanning, who passed away in 2007. Born in Reading, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Marium (Seiders) Lanning. Patricia worked at Hollywood Cleaners. Patricia is survived by her children, Eric A. Lanning, Temple, Donna L. Nelson, Muhlenburg Twp., Patti A. Roche, Laguna Beach, CA, Cheryl L. Young, Good Shepherd, Allentown, PA, Sharon L. Lanning, Wernersville, PA, Dawn M. Detterline, Reading, Shelley L. Cinfici, Bernville and Stacey L. Bonini, Edensburg; thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Charles M. Lanning. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with services beginning at 7:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc, 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Aulenbach's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, J. Louis Blumberg Chapter 332 Gerard Ave. Elkins Park, PA 19027, or to the American Diabetes Association, Berks-Lehigh Chapter 65 E. Elizabeth Ave. Suite 502, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com