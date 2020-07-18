1/1
Patricia Lanning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. (Seiders) Lanning, 84, of Temple, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of the late Anthony L. Lanning, who passed away in 2007. Born in Reading, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Marium (Seiders) Lanning. Patricia worked at Hollywood Cleaners. Patricia is survived by her children, Eric A. Lanning, Temple, Donna L. Nelson, Muhlenburg Twp., Patti A. Roche, Laguna Beach, CA, Cheryl L. Young, Good Shepherd, Allentown, PA, Sharon L. Lanning, Wernersville, PA, Dawn M. Detterline, Reading, Shelley L. Cinfici, Bernville and Stacey L. Bonini, Edensburg; thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Charles M. Lanning. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm with services beginning at 7:00 pm in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc, 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be private at Aulenbach's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, J. Louis Blumberg Chapter 332 Gerard Ave. Elkins Park, PA 19027, or to the American Diabetes Association, Berks-Lehigh Chapter 65 E. Elizabeth Ave. Suite 502, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved