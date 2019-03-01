Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Hassler) Lerch.

Patricia A. Lerch, 82, passed away

Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in Elmcroft of Reading with her loving daughters by her side.

Her husband, Lawrence J. Lerch, passed away February 7, 1992.

Pat was born in Reading on July 27, 1936, a daughter of the late Daniel and Madeline (Walter) Hassler.

She enjoyed bingo, gambling, slot machines and casinos. She loved to listen to Engelbert Humperdinck. Her family was most important to Pat, especially her granddaughter and her two great-granddaughters. She had a special bond with her sister, Mary Lou, and enjoyed her visits from her brother, Larry.

Surviving are her two daughters, Suzanne and her

husband, Michael Weitzel, of Mt. Penn, Lori, and her

husband Tony Skwiat, of Sinking Spring; her sister, Mary Lou Durant, of Texas; her four brothers: Gene Hassler, of Blandon, Robert Hassler, of Reading, Larry Hassler, of Minn., Donald Hassler, of Fla.; granddaughter, Jessica and her husband, Robert Martin; and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Violet.

Services will be Monday, March 4, 2019, at 12 noon in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be Monday 11-12 noon in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.aumansinc.com.



