Patricia Lou Lynch, 85, of Robesonia, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, in ManorCare Sinking Spring. She was the wife of the late James Joseph Lynch, who died July 29, 2002. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Clarence and Irene (Wann) Baer. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1952. Patricia was a member of St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. She worked as a secretary for Gilbert’s Associates, a nurse’s aide at ManorCare, West Reading, and last worked as a nurse’s aide at Reading Hospital, before retiring in 2002. Patricia enjoyed working. Her family knew her as a work-a-holic. Patricia enjoyed her retirement, having lived in Florida for 15 years. Patricia is survived by a son, David J. Lynch, husband of Michele L. (Faust) Lynch, Robesonia; a daughter, Linda A. (Lynch) Kirlin, wife of Scott K. Kirlin, Reading. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Randy Kepple; Felicia (Kepple) Schrader, wife of Alex; Justin Lynch, husband of Alyse; Jennifer (Lynch) Romberger, wife of Bryan; Jessica (Lynch) Russell, wife of Justin; and Jamie Lynch; and five great-grandchildren: Sophia, Vivian, Owen, Aiden, Brayden and one on the way. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019