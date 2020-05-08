Patricia M. (Riegner) Snyder Patricia M. (Riegner) Snyder, 77, formerly of Birdsboro, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Berks Heim. Born in Douglassville, Amity Twp., PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Florence (Wamsher) Riegner. Patricia was a special education teacher and worked for Kid’s Peace Berks Co. Campus, retiring in 2007.She was a graduate of Empire Beauty School in Pottstown in 1968 and a graduate of Kutztown University in 1981. She was a member of the Birdsboro Church of the Nazarene. Surviving Patricia are, 1 sister: Barbara J. Mauger; 4 nieces: Linda DiCecco, Annette Moore, Roberta Laver, and Susan Schultz-Wendt; 3 nephews: Ronald Mauger, Tony D’Aiello, and Terry Norris; 7 great nieces; 3 great nephews; and 2 god children. She was predeceased by 1 son: Brain K. Snyder; 2 brothers: David and William D’Aiello; 2 sisters: Mary O’Byle and Frances Schultz; and 1 nephew: David D’Aiello, Jr. There will be a drive-through viewing on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10:00AM- 11:00AM at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. The interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berks Heim Nursing & Rehab, PO Box 1495 Reading, PA 19603. Attn: Residency Program Acct. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



