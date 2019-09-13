Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
610 3740962
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Inc. - Reading
444 North Ninth Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mackewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Bender) Mackewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Bender) Mackewicz Obituary

Patricia Ann (Bender) Mackewicz,

formerly of Pottstown, passed away on

Monday, September 9, 2019, at Spruce

Manor Nursing Home in West Reading, where she was under their compassionate care for the past year.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul; their two daughters, Lisa A. Graham, wife of Todd, of

Sinking Spring; and Carol L. Gryzwacz, widow of Stanley, of Cloudcroft, N.M.

Patricia was the proud and loving grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her love for

family knew no bounds, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to her favorite charity, Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA, 19601.

Funeral Service will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th Street, Reading on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Monday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now