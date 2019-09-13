|
|
Patricia Ann (Bender) Mackewicz,
formerly of Pottstown, passed away on
Monday, September 9, 2019, at Spruce
Manor Nursing Home in West Reading, where she was under their compassionate care for the past year.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul; their two daughters, Lisa A. Graham, wife of Todd, of
Sinking Spring; and Carol L. Gryzwacz, widow of Stanley, of Cloudcroft, N.M.
Patricia was the proud and loving grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her love for
family knew no bounds, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to her favorite charity, Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N. 6th St., Reading, PA, 19601.
Funeral Service will be held at Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th Street, Reading on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, Monday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019