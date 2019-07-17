Patricia Anne "Pat" Mancuso, 88, passed away July 12th in Green Hills Manor.

She was the wife of the late Ralph C. Mancuso and previously, the late Richard A. Sassaman. She was born, in Reading, to Ada M. (Lauter) Flemming and Edward James Flemming Sr.

Pat was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School where she served as a majorette with the marching band. Pat took early retirement in 1992 from Gilbert/Commonwealth where she was employed for 39 years. She served as executive

secretary to the treasurer and chief financial officer. Upon her retirement, she and her husband Ralph C. Mancuso moved to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Pat enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and all kinds of needlework. She headed the craft club in Ft. Myers for 12 years and made many blankets for newborns and children being treated for cancer. Pat loved to dance and joined the line dancing group, taking classes and attending dances three or four times a week.

Pat was predeceased by her sister, Margaret; and four brothers: Thomas F. Flemming; Edward James Flemming Jr.; Joseph, who died at Iwo Jima, Japan after volunteering for underwater demolition in the South Pacific during World War II; and John L. Flemming.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy A. Sassaman; and two sons, Michael D. Sassaman and Stephan J. Sassaman; as well as numerous cousins. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cynthia Downs, of Frederic, Colorado; and Michele Care; and two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Sassaman, of Reading.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.



