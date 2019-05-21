Patricia Ann "Trish" Moyer, 60, of Reading and formerly of Shartlesville, died May 17th.

She was the wife of Robert R. Moyer Jr.

Trish was a daughter of the late Robert E. Dengler Jr., MD., and Frances A. (Pribanick) Dengler.

Trish attended Daniel Boone High School.

She is also survived by a daughter, Heather F. (Rotell) Weiler; and two grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Kerper. There are also 3 stepchildren and 6 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Trish was predeceased by a brother, Robert Dengler.

Services and burial were held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.




