Patricia (Dengler) Moyer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Dengler) Moyer.
Obituary
Send Flowers


Patricia Ann "Trish" Moyer, 60, of Reading and formerly of Shartlesville, died May 17th.

She was the wife of Robert R. Moyer Jr.

Trish was a daughter of the late Robert E. Dengler Jr., MD., and Frances A. (Pribanick) Dengler.

Trish attended Daniel Boone High School.

She is also survived by a daughter, Heather F. (Rotell) Weiler; and two grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Kerper. There are also 3 stepchildren and 6 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Trish was predeceased by a brother, Robert Dengler.

Services and burial were held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.