Patricia Ann "Trish" Moyer, 60, of Reading and formerly of Shartlesville, died May 17th.
She was the wife of Robert R. Moyer Jr.
Trish was a daughter of the late Robert E. Dengler Jr., MD., and Frances A. (Pribanick) Dengler.
Trish attended Daniel Boone High School.
She is also survived by a daughter, Heather F. (Rotell) Weiler; and two grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Kerper. There are also 3 stepchildren and 6 stepgreat-grandchildren.
Trish was predeceased by a brother, Robert Dengler.
Services and burial were held privately in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. For the full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.