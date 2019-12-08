|
Patricia A. Mulholland, 75, widow of Joseph M. Mulholland, of Mifflin Center, Shillington, and formerly of Pottstown, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Pearl (Geisler) Breuninger. She was employed as a food service worker at the Wyndcroft School, Pottstown. Surviving is a son, Shane Mulholland, and his wife, Carleen; and a daughter, Holly, wife of Jose Hernandez; two grandsons, Benjamin and Matthew; and a niece, Tara Yerger. She was preceded in death by a half-brother, Bob Breuninger; and a sister, Kathleen Good; and half-sisters, Phyllis Donovan and Betty Wenger. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E High St., Pottstown. Viewing will be held Wednesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019