Patricia S. Romig, 93, of Birdsboro, formerly of Reading, passed away on April 6, in her residence. She was the wife of the late Joseph K. Border and Edward Romig. Patricia is predeceased by one daughter, Victoria A. Border; brother, Peter Shanaman. Surviving are her children: Gary M. Border, Reading, Pa.; Michael S. Border, Lebanon, Pa.; Diana B. Romig, Birdsboro, Pa.; and seven grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online memories and photos can be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
