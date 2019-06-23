Patricia (Krick) Schaeffer

Patricia A. Schaeffer, 80, of Reading, passed away, Thursday, June 20th at her daughter's residence while in the company her family after a long illness.

Patricia was born in Reading, Pa., on July 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Bessie A. (Trout) and Charles W. Krick. She was the wife of Paul D. Schaeffer who survives her.

A 1956 graduate of Reading High School, she worked as a Candy maker at R.M.

Palmer, Reading, retiring in 2002.

In addition to her husband, Paul, Patricia is survived by a daughter, Lori B., widow of Doug

Thompson, of Sinking Spring; two sons, Scott M. Schaeffer, husband of Laura, of Blackwood, N.J.; and Brian D. Schaeffer, of Reading.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jason, Perry, Ethan, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Zachary, Nick and Marissa; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one granddaughter, Tiffany; a brother, Jack W. Krick; and a sister, Joan G. Schwambach.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on

Thursday, June 27th at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until time of

service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to , 114 N Main St.,

Doylestown, PA 18901 / Dementiasociety.org.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., In Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 23, 2019
