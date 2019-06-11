Patricia D. Sechrist, 78, of Ephrata, and formerly of West Lawn, passed away in her residence surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 5:46 PM.

She was the wife of Thomas C. Sechrist, with whom she was married for nearly 59 years. Born in Wernersville she was a daughter of the late Bruce Owens and of Virginia

(Drabenstadt) Owens Domico of Sinking Spring. Mrs. Domico is the widow of Joseph Domico and the widow of Bruce Owens.

Mrs. Sechrist was employed as a secretary by the Wilson School District for 21 years, prior to retiring in 2001. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and her mother, are her children: Bruce G. Sechrist, husband of Lisa A., of

Reinholds; Todd M. Sechrist, husband of Stacey L., of

Reinholds; Wendy E. White, wife of George A., of Kempton; Tracy L. Watts, wife of David A., of Freeport, Maine; and Kimberly A. Sanders, wife of Robert R., of Sinking Spring. 8 grandchildren: Emily, Bethany, Kelsey, Sarah, Olivia,

Rachel, Drew and Julia; and 2 stepgrandchildren, Tucker and Alexa. Her siblings, Michael Owens, of West Lawn, and JoAnn Kellar, of Birdsboro.

She was predeceased by a brother, Brian Owens.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609, Reverend John P. Gudikunst and Reverend Rachel Dietz will officiate. The family will

receive relatives and friends Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Advent Lutheran Church. Interment will

follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, East Cocalico Twp.

Contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church or to the Wilson Education Foundation 2601 Grandview Blvd., West Lawn, PA 19609, in memory of Mrs. Patricia D. Sechrist. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



