John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Patricia (Swidreski) Sell


1946 - 2019
Patricia (Swidreski) Sell Obituary

Patricia A. Sell, 72, of Shillington, Pa.,

formerly of Mohrsville, passed away

Saturday, August 3rd at her residence.

Patricia was born in Reading, Pa., on

August 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Laura M Swidreski and Melvin F. Swidreski. She was the widow of Russell W. Sell, who died in 2015.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
