Patricia A. Sell, 72, of Shillington, Pa.,
formerly of Mohrsville, passed away
Saturday, August 3rd at her residence.
Patricia was born in Reading, Pa., on
August 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Laura M Swidreski and Melvin F. Swidreski. She was the widow of Russell W. Sell, who died in 2015.
