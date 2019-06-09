Patricia (Franks) Shue (1943 - 2019)
Patricia J. Shue, 75, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in Reading Hospital.

Born in Bern Township, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Ruth

(Weller) Franks. Ms. Shue was a beautician in the Wyomissing area.

She is survived by her children, September L. Shue, at home; and Gregory S. Franks, husband of Donna Franks, of Wernersville. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Stefanucci, wife of Rudy Stefanucci, of Sinking Spring; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Shue was preceded in death by her sister, Ruthann Dreisbach.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 9, 2019
