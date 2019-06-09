Patricia J. Shue, 75, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in Reading Hospital.

Born in Bern Township, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Ruth

(Weller) Franks. Ms. Shue was a beautician in the Wyomissing area.

She is survived by her children, September L. Shue, at home; and Gregory S. Franks, husband of Donna Franks, of Wernersville. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Stefanucci, wife of Rudy Stefanucci, of Sinking Spring; and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Shue was preceded in death by her sister, Ruthann Dreisbach.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



