Patricia Ann Slifer, of Allentown, passed away on February 13th, 2019, at the age of 80.

She was born in Reading to the late

Horace and Mildred Rutt, and was married for 63 years to her loving husband, Bruce E. Slifer.

Patricia was a seamstress for various clothing mills and most recently worked for Allen Organ for 8 years, retiring in May 2003. She was active in showing and preparing cars for car shows and was a member of the Studebakers Drivers Club, the Avanti Owners Association and the Northmont Group. Patricia was an avid knitter, loved crocheting, oil painting, Christmas and nutcrackers.

Survivors: Husband, Bruce E.; children: Richard and wife, Kathy Slifer, Donald and wife, Rowi Slifer, Lori Slifer, and Jodi and husband, Terry Lick; brother, Thomas and wife, Joan Rutt; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17th, at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Reading, Pa.



