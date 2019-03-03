Patricia A. Tardif, 76, of Reading, known to friends as "Pam," passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Born in Reading, Pa., Pam was the

daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Shue) Munshower. She attended the

Rochester Business Institute, Rochester, N.Y. She had worked in retail management and the food industry most of her career.

She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Munshower, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her daughter, Kimberly Walker, wife of Dr.

William Robert Walker, of Naples, Fla.; and son, Steven Savage, husband of Emmy Savage, of Ephrata, Pa.; along with five grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Stitzel

Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. , 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605, Thursday, March 7, with visitation at 2:00 p.m. with a service to follow. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Caring Hospice Services, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite-C, Fort Washington, PA 19034 in memory of Patricia A. Tardif.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



