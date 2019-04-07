Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Carl) Werner.

Patricia A. (Carl) Werner, 85, of Wernersville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at home.

She was the wife of Irwin G. Werner, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage on Sept. 3rd. Patricia, a

daughter of the late Walter F. and Maleda R. (Bowman) Carl, was born in Tremont.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Scott A. Werner, husband of Mary, Wernersville; Kevin D. Werner, husband of Nina, Robesonia; and Gary L. Werner, Shillington; a brother, Rev. Dr. Larry D. Carol, husband of Brenda, Wyomissing; a sister, Rhoda E. Wolfgang,

Pottsville; four grandchildren: Dr. Jennifer Johnson, wife of Jacob, Nev., Dr. Angela Werner, Ga., Chad Werner,

stationed in Alaska, and Madison Werner, N.Y; and two great-grandchildren, Arianna and Colton Johnson.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert S. Carl and Walter F. Carl Jr; and a sister, Lillian Gillespie.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Western Berks Shepherding Ministries.

