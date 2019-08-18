Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wessner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Lutz) Wessner


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia (Lutz) Wessner Obituary

Patricia A. (Lutz) Wessner, 69, of Bernville, died

Thursday at 2:57 p.m., at the Penn State St. Joseph's

Hospital.

Born in Berks County on December 2, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Denton and Doris (Landis) Lutz.

Surviving is a son, Jeremiah M., husband of Kristie L. (Bashore) Kauffman, of Hamburg. Five grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Lutz) Trexler, of Kutztown; and three

brothers: Michael, husband of Margie Lutz, of

Shoemakersville; James, husband of Linda Lutz, of Upper Bern Township; and Jeffrey, of Ono.

Mrs. Wessner was predeceased by a brother, William Lutz.

She was employed for forty plus years as the clubhouse manager by the Heidelberg Country Club, Bernville.

Cremation arrangement are entrusted to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now