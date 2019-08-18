|
|
Patricia A. (Lutz) Wessner, 69, of Bernville, died
Thursday at 2:57 p.m., at the Penn State St. Joseph's
Hospital.
Born in Berks County on December 2, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Denton and Doris (Landis) Lutz.
Surviving is a son, Jeremiah M., husband of Kristie L. (Bashore) Kauffman, of Hamburg. Five grandchildren; one sister, Nancy (Lutz) Trexler, of Kutztown; and three
brothers: Michael, husband of Margie Lutz, of
Shoemakersville; James, husband of Linda Lutz, of Upper Bern Township; and Jeffrey, of Ono.
Mrs. Wessner was predeceased by a brother, William Lutz.
She was employed for forty plus years as the clubhouse manager by the Heidelberg Country Club, Bernville.
Cremation arrangement are entrusted to the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019