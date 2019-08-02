Patricia L. (Stravolo) White, age 90, of

Sacred Heart Senior Living Center,

Northampton, Pa., passed away peacefully at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Sacred Heart Senior Living Center, Northampton, Pa.

Pat was born on November 21, 1928, the daughter of

Michael and Ethel (Gladfelter) Stravolo, and was the sister of Joe Stravolo.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James A. White Jr., of Lewistown, and an infant son.

Pat is survived by daughters, Carol Blazo (husband, John) and Mary Orlando (husband, Vince); and sons:

Michael (wife, Madeline), John (wife, Suzanne) and

Thomas (wife, Pam); also 13 grandchildren and 23

great-grandchildren.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Pat was a teachers aide at St. John's School and taught CCD for many years.

Pat was a graduate of Lewistown H.S., class of 1946.

Singing was her passion. She was active in her church choir and sang at many weddings and funerals. She was

employed at CVS Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician well into her retirement years. The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Senior Living and Family Pillars Hospice for the loving care she received.

A Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 106 N. Dorcus St., Lewistown, PA on August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Family members will be receiving guests from 10-11 a.m.

Donations can be made in her name to St. Jude's

Children's Hospital.



