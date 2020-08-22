Patricia White

Patricia A. White (Burrell) of Leesport, PA, passed away August 19th at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat is survived by her devoted husband, Bob, with whom she recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. She is the beloved mother of five children whom she adored. Her daughter, Tricia A., wife of Ray Leddy, of Muhlenberg; and four sons; Bob H. White, husband of Denise White, of Mohrsville; Michael M. White, widower of Shelley White, of Leesport; Chop C White, husband of Missy White, of Leesport and Shawn M White., husband of Michele White, of Bernville. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed being around her family and always brought them together to celebrate holidays and other events.She always lit up the room by making us laugh with her funny jokes and witty sense of humor. She was definitely one of a kind and will be sadly missed each and every day by her family, who loved her so much. Pat was a selfless and generous person, especially with her grandchildren who she loved and cherished. She would do anything for them. She enjoyed watching them play sports, was always their biggest fan. They were her world. Bobby White, Tony White (deceased), Christopher White, Cody White, Tanner White, Lexi Leddy, Abby White, Lucas Leddy and Natane White And her great grandchildren Mya, Michael, Angelina, J.J., Shyanna, Dakota and Harper White. She enjoyed occasional trips to the casino and playing bingo. She also shared her love of the Dallas Cowboys along with a few of her children and grand children. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, Reading. at the convenience of the family. Web broadcast of the service can be viewed on our website, address below, after Friday August 28th. Casketed interment will take place at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood following the Mass. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
