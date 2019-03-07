Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia (Bidus) Winnay.

Patricia Bidus Winnay, 72, died peacefully at Doylestown Hospital in the presence of her devoted family on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Patricia was born in Philadelphia,

Pennsylvania on December 25, 1946, to Francis and Inez Bidus. She grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Hallahan High School.

On February 16, 2007, Patricia married Joseph J. Winnay in Ottsville, Pa. The couple lived in Buckingham, Pa., for the last 12 years. Prior to her marriage to Joseph, Patricia lived in Bernville, Pa.

She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Joseph J. Winnay; her two sons, Eric Richter and Christopher

Richter; her daughter-in-law, Cordelia Richards; her granddaughter, Gracie Richter; her sister, Kathy Bidus; her brother-in-law, Drew Friedman; her sister, Colleen Bidus; her brother, Paul Bidus; and her mother, Inez Bidus.

Patricia, a life-long animal lover, is also survived by her Scottie dogs, Montgomery and Alanagh.

Services and interment will be held privately.

Memorial contributions to Doylestown Hospital

Hospice, 875 N. Easton Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902 would be appreciated.

Life celebration services provided by Leaver/Cable of Buckingham.



