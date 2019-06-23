Patricia L. Wise, 88, formerly of

Bowmansville, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:01 p.m. in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late C. Mark Wise who passed away November 25, 1985. Born in Reading, Mrs. Wise was the daughter of the late John and Esther (Wenger) Haas. She was a

member of Mohn's Hill Church.

Mrs. Wise is survived by her children: David M. Wise Sr., husband of Peggy Wise, of Mohnton; Lois K. Yorgey, wife of Mark L. Yorgey, of Fleetwood; Linda P. Korpi, of Reading; Lisa B. Haas, wife of Jan M. Haas, of Newtown; and her 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also

survived by her sister, Molly Weeber, of Michigan; and brother, Ted Haas of Saskatchewan, Canada; and was

preceded in death by her sister, Judy Witmer. Also

surviving is her beloved friend, Paul Walker.

Mrs. Wise consistently welcomed others into her home which was filled with hospitality and laughter. Her love and commitment to family and friends was evident through her gift of time, energy and faithful prayers. She found

continual joy in serving the Lord in her church by directing the church choir for 40 years and the generous giving of her musical gifts for many years thereafter.

Funeral service will be held in Mohn's Hill Church, 708 Mohn's Hill Road, Sinking Spring, PA 19608, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Mathew Dawson and Pastor Ken Ogden will officiate. Interment will be held in Memory Gardens, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive relatives and friends in Mohn's Hill Church, Friday, 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mohn's Hill Church at the above address or World Vision, P.O. Box 78481, Tacoma, Washington 98481 in memory of Mrs.

Patricia L. Wise.

Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



