1/1
Patricia Woodring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Hale Woodring, born April 16, 1931, in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late Herman A. Hale and Sara Stoudt Hale, died Saturday October 3, 2020 in her Wyomissing residence. Pat was a professional actress, published poet, short story writer and e-book author. She was an English, Theater, Speech professor, career counselor and Gestalt therapist. Pat graduated from Muhlenberg High School – the top-ranking academic student of her class. She graduated from Kutztown University, B.S. Ed. – winner of the best English student award; Pennsylvania State University, A.A., Theater and Speech; The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, N.Y.U., A.A., Theatre and Speech; Marywood University, M.S. Ed., Psychology; Bryn Mawr Graduate School of Social Studies, Gestalt therapy license. A member of Actor’s Equity and the Screen Actors Guild, Pat appeared locally with the Reading Civic Opera Company and the Reading Community Players. Nationally, Pat starred on and off Broadway, national touring companies and notable summer theatres such as the Green Hills Theatre, winner of ‘Best Actress Award” – 1965, Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, and the Provincetown Playhouse, Cape Cod, MA. She starred for three years in the country’s first live soap opera – a Western entitled, “Action in The Afternoon”. She taught English theatre and speech at Daniel Boone High School for seven years and served as sponsor of the Gifted English Program and National Honor Society. During her 26 years at Reading Area Community College, Pat served in a wide variety of leadership capacities; program innovation and coordination of original programs for adults and children; professorship; personal and career counseling; marketing and advertising. Pat loved her students and they responded with respect and affection. Pat’s honors and memberships included, the National Honor Society, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Mensa, Pennsylvania Counseling Association, National Association Of Female Business Executives, American Association of University Women, charter member Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, N.G.A.P., National Greyhound Adoption Program and Distinguished Member – International Society of Poets. Pat lost her beloved daughter, Tracy, who died March 29, 2016. Her only living relative is a cousin, Terry Bush, from the Philadelphia area. The Bean Funeral Home & Crematory, Sinking Spring, PA, is in charge of private services. To honor Pat, donations may be made in her name to N.G.A.P., National Greyhound Adoption Program, 10901 Dutton Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved