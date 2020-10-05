Patricia Woodring

Patricia Hale Woodring, born April 16, 1931, in Trenton, NJ, daughter of the late Herman A. Hale and Sara Stoudt Hale, died Saturday October 3, 2020 in her Wyomissing residence. Pat was a professional actress, published poet, short story writer and e-book author. She was an English, Theater, Speech professor, career counselor and Gestalt therapist. Pat graduated from Muhlenberg High School – the top-ranking academic student of her class. She graduated from Kutztown University, B.S. Ed. – winner of the best English student award; Pennsylvania State University, A.A., Theater and Speech; The American Academy of Dramatic Arts, N.Y.U., A.A., Theatre and Speech; Marywood University, M.S. Ed., Psychology; Bryn Mawr Graduate School of Social Studies, Gestalt therapy license. A member of Actor’s Equity and the Screen Actors Guild, Pat appeared locally with the Reading Civic Opera Company and the Reading Community Players. Nationally, Pat starred on and off Broadway, national touring companies and notable summer theatres such as the Green Hills Theatre, winner of ‘Best Actress Award” – 1965, Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, and the Provincetown Playhouse, Cape Cod, MA. She starred for three years in the country’s first live soap opera – a Western entitled, “Action in The Afternoon”. She taught English theatre and speech at Daniel Boone High School for seven years and served as sponsor of the Gifted English Program and National Honor Society. During her 26 years at Reading Area Community College, Pat served in a wide variety of leadership capacities; program innovation and coordination of original programs for adults and children; professorship; personal and career counseling; marketing and advertising. Pat loved her students and they responded with respect and affection. Pat’s honors and memberships included, the National Honor Society, Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, Mensa, Pennsylvania Counseling Association, National Association Of Female Business Executives, American Association of University Women, charter member Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, N.G.A.P., National Greyhound Adoption Program and Distinguished Member – International Society of Poets. Pat lost her beloved daughter, Tracy, who died March 29, 2016. Her only living relative is a cousin, Terry Bush, from the Philadelphia area. The Bean Funeral Home & Crematory, Sinking Spring, PA, is in charge of private services. To honor Pat, donations may be made in her name to N.G.A.P., National Greyhound Adoption Program, 10901 Dutton Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154.



