|
|
Patrick John Coller, 78, of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at noon, in the loving arms of his family, at the Reading Hospital, where he had been a patient for two days. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Griesemer) Coller, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage on June 3, 2019 Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Claude and Anna (Gleason) Coller. He was employed as a machinist at CarTech for 40 years prior to retiring in March 2002. He was a U.S. Army veteran Mr. Coller was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church Muhlenberg Twp., where he served on the Church Council and created the Veteran’s Wall. He was Financial Secretary of the Senior Club at Alsace Lutheran until 2019 and Volunteered at Camp Swatara Church Camp Bethel, Pa. He served as Captain of the Muhlenberg Area Ambulance Association when it was first organized. He was Current President of the White Deer Gun Club, Clinton County, and was Past President of Weekenders Camping Club. In addition to his wife, Mr. Coller is survived by three daughters; Kim (Coller) Cardona, of Muhlenberg Twp.; Shelly (Coller) Diorio, wife of Joe Diorio, of Philadelphia; and Heather (Coller) Kleinginna , wife of Jamie Kleinginna, of Muhlenberg Twp.; his grandchildren: Jessica Bailey, wife of Richard Bailey Sr.; Jeremy Rolon; Michael Rolon; and Katelyn Deeds, currently in Officer Training School U.S. Air Force; and his great-grandchildren: Richard Bailey Jr., Active Duty U.S. Air Force; Kyla Bailey; Alexander Rolon; Xavier Rolon. Also surviving is his sister, Ruth (Coller) Carver, widow of Jay Carver, of Antietam. Mr. Coller was preceded in death by his brothers, Claude and George Coller. Funeral services will be held in Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Richard A. Nelson will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow in Alsace Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and at Alsace Lutheran Church, Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Contributions may be made to Alsace Lutheran Church, at the above address, in memory of Mr. Patrick John Coller. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020