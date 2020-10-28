Patrick “Ricky” J. Garramone Patrick “Ricky” J. Garramone, 60, of Foster Township, passed away Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the White Haven Center, White Haven, PA, where he resided. He was the son of Marion Kelly, Wyomissing, PA, and Venice, FL, and the late Pat Garramone, who had resided in Hazelton, PA. Ricky enjoyed watching football and was an enthusiast of model cars. In addition to his mother, Ricky is survived by his four siblings: Marion Petruskevich of Mt. Carmel, PA; Ava Fields of Harrisburg, PA; Sharon Zoumas of Lebanon, PA; and Christopher Garramone of Tobyhanna, PA. He is also survived by his four nieces, two nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his step father, James Kelly, Sr. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered in Ricky’s memory to Sacred Heart Church at address below. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 740 Cherry St, West Reading, PA 19611, with interment to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to assist Patrick’s family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
