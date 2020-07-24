Patrick Lyle Hain Patrick Lyle Hain, 26, of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Jake Hain, Jr., Reading and Rebecca (Christ) Hain, Hamburg. He attended Hamburg High School, was active in Narcotics Anonymous and enjoyed volunteering in the Special Olympics. In addition to his parents, Patrick is survived by his sister Emily S. Hain, Hamburg, maternal grandparents, Daniel R. Christ husband of Julia M. (Dries), of Oley, now of Wernersville, paternal grandmother, Maureen (Grant) Banks, wife of Alan, and paternal grandfather Jake Hain, Sr., husband of Kathy, Stony Creek. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Congenital Heart Program, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com