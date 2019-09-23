Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick McDevitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick McDevitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick McDevitt Obituary

Patrick J. McDevitt, 59, of Spring

Township, passed away on Friday,

September 20, 2019, at the Reading

Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

He was the husband of Craig T. Monroe.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late T. Nathaniel McDevitt and Ester Zabinski.

He was employed by Boscov's driving truck for over 25 years. Patrick loved traveling, fishing and going on cruises, often relaxing at the casino on board. With everything

Patrick did in his life, he did it big, from cooking to

entertaining for his friends and family.

In addition to his husband, Patrick is survived by his brother, Gerald; and his two sisters, Judith Valeriano and Mary Jane McDevitt.

Patrick was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Lawrence McDevitt.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant View

Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, in memory of Mr. Patrick J. McDevitt. Online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now