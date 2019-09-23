|
Patrick J. McDevitt, 59, of Spring
Township, passed away on Friday,
September 20, 2019, at the Reading
Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
He was the husband of Craig T. Monroe.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late T. Nathaniel McDevitt and Ester Zabinski.
He was employed by Boscov's driving truck for over 25 years. Patrick loved traveling, fishing and going on cruises, often relaxing at the casino on board. With everything
Patrick did in his life, he did it big, from cooking to
entertaining for his friends and family.
In addition to his husband, Patrick is survived by his brother, Gerald; and his two sisters, Judith Valeriano and Mary Jane McDevitt.
Patrick was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Lawrence McDevitt.
Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Pleasant View
Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603, in memory of Mr. Patrick J. McDevitt. Online
condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.