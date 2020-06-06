Patrick Minnig Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick W. “Pat” Minnig, Jr. 59, of Oley, passed away June 3, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Riggs) Minnig and they were married for 27 years. Born, November 8, 1960 in Minersville, Pa. He was the son of Patrick W. Minnig Sr. and Irene Minnig of Muhlenberg. Patrick was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School class of 1978 and a graduate of Penn State, where he received his degree in electrical engineering. He was employed as a Data Systems Analyst for First Energy for over 25 years. Pat developed an appreciation for music at an early age and loved playing the guitar. He loved the outdoors; fishing and canoeing with family. He developed a passion for landscaping and carpentry. Prior to his death his was in the beginning of a complete renovation of his land creating terraces, pathways via his beloved Deere tractor, and had plans for building decks, creating stone walls and wood fencing for a large garden. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his two sons: Matthew and Patrick Minnig, both of Oley. Siblings: Robert, husband of Linda Minnig of Shoemakersville; Larry, husband of Wen Minnig of Muhlenberg and Sharon, husband of Bill Gardner of Temple. Following the government guidelines of COVID 19, Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 12-1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for the college funds for both of Patrick’s sons. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Service
01:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved