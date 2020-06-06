Patrick W. “Pat” Minnig, Jr. 59, of Oley, passed away June 3, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Riggs) Minnig and they were married for 27 years. Born, November 8, 1960 in Minersville, Pa. He was the son of Patrick W. Minnig Sr. and Irene Minnig of Muhlenberg. Patrick was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School class of 1978 and a graduate of Penn State, where he received his degree in electrical engineering. He was employed as a Data Systems Analyst for First Energy for over 25 years. Pat developed an appreciation for music at an early age and loved playing the guitar. He loved the outdoors; fishing and canoeing with family. He developed a passion for landscaping and carpentry. Prior to his death his was in the beginning of a complete renovation of his land creating terraces, pathways via his beloved Deere tractor, and had plans for building decks, creating stone walls and wood fencing for a large garden. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his two sons: Matthew and Patrick Minnig, both of Oley. Siblings: Robert, husband of Linda Minnig of Shoemakersville; Larry, husband of Wen Minnig of Muhlenberg and Sharon, husband of Bill Gardner of Temple. Following the government guidelines of COVID 19, Services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 12-1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spies Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for the college funds for both of Patrick’s sons. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.