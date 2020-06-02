Patrick Thomas Heller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Thomas Heller Patrick Thomas Heller, 30, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020. Born July 12, 1989 in West Reading, he was the son of Keith A. and Sandra L. (Kohl) Heller, Fleetwood. In addition to his Mom and Dad, Patrick is survived by his wife, Emilee, his two daughters, Haylee and Brianna, his brother, Aaron and his wife, Kristen, his twin sister, Margaret and her husband, Scott, his nephew Xavier and his nieces Emma and Dixie Lynn. A public viewing will be held for Patrick on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Due to current restrictions, a line will form outside the front door of the funeral home at 6:00 pm and intermittent groups will be admitted in keeping with current restrictions for attendance. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Patrick and his family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved