Patrick Thomas Heller Patrick Thomas Heller, 30, formerly of Fleetwood, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2020. Born July 12, 1989 in West Reading, he was the son of Keith A. and Sandra L. (Kohl) Heller, Fleetwood. In addition to his Mom and Dad, Patrick is survived by his wife, Emilee, his two daughters, Haylee and Brianna, his brother, Aaron and his wife, Kristen, his twin sister, Margaret and her husband, Scott, his nephew Xavier and his nieces Emma and Dixie Lynn. A public viewing will be held for Patrick on Sunday evening, June 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Due to current restrictions, a line will form outside the front door of the funeral home at 6:00 pm and intermittent groups will be admitted in keeping with current restrictions for attendance. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Patrick and his family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.