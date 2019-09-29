Home

Patsy (Ochs) Burky


1942 - 2019
Patsy (Ochs) Burky Obituary

Patsy A. Burky, 77, of Shoemakersville, passed away

Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at Mifflin Center, Shillington.

Patsy was born in Reading, a daughter of the late F. Jane (Rutkowski) and Eugene Ochs. She was the widow of

William Mohl. She worked as a packer at Arrow

International, Reading.

Patsy is survived by a daughter, Bonnie, wife of Pat Ellefson, South Carolina; a stepdaughter, Sarah Colamarino, Mohnton; and 2 grandchildren. Patsy is also survived by six sisters: Genie Ochs, Shillington, Marjorie Garman, Exeter, Connie Archer, Sinking Spring, Barbara Carpenter, Shoemakersville, Emma Shealer, Muhlenberg, Susan Jarczewski, Muhlenberg; three brothers: Larry

Carpenter, Bernville, Jeff Shealer, Lake Wynonah, Kevin Rutkowski, Temple. She is also survived by Christine

Carpenter, Richard Carpenter, Casey Carpenter, Cadance Werner and many, many more nieces, grandnieces,

nephews, and grandnephews.

Patsy was predeceased by a son, Michael Blass; and a brother, Richard Ochs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family.

The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the

arrangements. Online condolences may be at

www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
