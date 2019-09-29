|
Patsy A. Burky, 77, of Shoemakersville, passed away
Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at Mifflin Center, Shillington.
Patsy was born in Reading, a daughter of the late F. Jane (Rutkowski) and Eugene Ochs. She was the widow of
William Mohl. She worked as a packer at Arrow
International, Reading.
Patsy is survived by a daughter, Bonnie, wife of Pat Ellefson, South Carolina; a stepdaughter, Sarah Colamarino, Mohnton; and 2 grandchildren. Patsy is also survived by six sisters: Genie Ochs, Shillington, Marjorie Garman, Exeter, Connie Archer, Sinking Spring, Barbara Carpenter, Shoemakersville, Emma Shealer, Muhlenberg, Susan Jarczewski, Muhlenberg; three brothers: Larry
Carpenter, Bernville, Jeff Shealer, Lake Wynonah, Kevin Rutkowski, Temple. She is also survived by Christine
Carpenter, Richard Carpenter, Casey Carpenter, Cadance Werner and many, many more nieces, grandnieces,
nephews, and grandnephews.
Patsy was predeceased by a son, Michael Blass; and a brother, Richard Ochs.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family.
The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the
arrangements. Online condolences may be at
www.sandersfuneral.com.