Patsy M. Edwards, 87, formerly of Stony Creek Mills, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at 12:37 a.m. in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late John G. Edwards who passed away March 6, 2004. Born in Reading, Mrs. Edwards was the daughter of the late Robert M. Flammer, Sr. and Vernie L. (White) Flammer. She is survived by her daughters Judith A. Edwards of Kutztown and Suzanne L. McCoy, wife of Scott A. McCoy of Oley and her grandchildren Ethan J. McCoy, Shane A. McCoy, Shannon A. McCoy and Seth A. McCoy. She is also survived by her sisters Betty Izzo, wife of the late Eugene Izzo of Mount Penn, Nancy Nein, wife of Gerald Nein of Reading, Peggy Ortyl, wife of the late Matthew Ortyl of Reading and was preceded in death by her brother Robert M. Flammer, Jr., husband of Linda Flammer of Reading. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.