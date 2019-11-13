|
Paul Albert Marrella Paul Albert Marrella, 81, passed away November 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Pa., on January 22, 1938, to Samuel and Caroline (Albert) Marrella. Paul was married to the love of his life Mary Jo (Romani) for nearly 58 years. He was the beloved father of Samuel Sr. (Suzanne), Daneen Weaver (Tom), Paul (Tracy) and Tara Zibello (Paul). He was known as “Poppy” to his eight grandchildren: Ashleigh Marrella, Samuel Marrella Jr., Shannon Weaver, Brian Thomas Weaver, Mackenzie Marrella, Matthew Marrella, Katie Zibello and Mia Zibello. Paul was a 1955 graduate of Reading High School, where he was his class president. He graduated from Albright College in 1959 with a degree in mathematics. He later received a master’s of arts in education administration from Temple University in 1964, followed by a master’s of science in mathematics from the University of Arizona in 1967. Paul spent 30 years both as a teacher and administrator in the Reading School District before retiring in 1992. Paul’s life was best defined by his many passions, most importantly his family. His zest for life was evident to all who were around him and permeated everything he did. He was known by many for his sense of humor, using it both for enjoyment as well as to help manage difficult times. Never was it more evident than his final weeks of life, where he was surrounded by family and friends laughing and telling stories to his final moments. Professionally, in 1968, soon after the start of his teaching career, he began a second wealth management career, spanning more than five decades. Paul earned his Certified Financial Planner designation in 1991. The pinnacle of his career took place in 2001 when he founded Marrella Financial Group, LLC with his children, retiring officially early this year at the age of 81. Paul was a competitor at everything he did, beginning early in his childhood. He played basketball at Reading High School and Albright College, and later on several City League and Summer League teams until his doctors recommended he retire at the age of 54. With a desire to give back to the game he loved so dearly, he also served as a PIAA high school basketball official for over 20 years. He was a member of the Reading Berks Basketball Association, where he was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in 2015. His competitive nature continued as a driving force both in his life and the lives of his family. He used sports as the conduit for his passing life’s lessons on to his family: hard work, discipline and being a team player. Few things made him happier than supporting his childrens’ and grandchildrens’ sporting events, including basketball, cheerleading, softball, golf and lacrosse. A believer of Faith, Paul was a member of, and usher at, St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish in Sinking Spring for more than 50 years. He is predeceased by his brother, Allen J. Marrella, and survived by his brother Leonard S. Marrella. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19608, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Viewing will be held Sunday, November 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Ignatius of Loyola R. C. Church at the above address or Reading Berks Basketball Association, P.O Box 391, Reading, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019