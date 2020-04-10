|
|
Paul E. Auge, 85, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his residence. Joanna D. (Watycha) Auge, 82, of Upper Bern Twp., passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Paul and Joanna were married on March 14, 1997 and celebrated twenty-three years of marriage. Joanna was predeceased by husband: Russell I. Miller. Born in Reading, Paul was the son of the late Paul E., Sr. and Elnora F. (DeLong) Auge. He was an independent contractor/general contractor. Born in Reading, Joanna was a daughter of the late John A. and Celia Z. (Guzanowski) Watycha. She worked for Lucent Technologies for thirty-six years. Paul and Joanna loved their time together. They were pretty much inseparable, as all who knew them would agree. Up to the last few years, their favorite activity was riding their Harley three wheeler, often with Paul’s brother Jim and sister-in-law, Debbie and lounging by the pool with family and friends.Together they enjoyed going to the casino, motorcycle road trips, traveling and hanging with friends (their second family) at the Bethel Fire Company. Paul enjoyed woodworking, jewelry making and was an all around handy man. Joanna enjoyed working outside in the garden with her flowers and vegetable plants. Her grandchildren considered her the coolest mom mom you could have. Paul is survived by his children: Jeff E. Auge, husband of Marlene, Williamsport; James D. Auge, and his fiance Michelle Lloyd, Reading; John P. Auge, Charleston, West Virginia; Julie A. Auge, Sinking Spring; and Nathan Auge, North Carolina; six grandchildren: Nicholas Auge, Jessica Auge, Emily Auge, Craig Auge, Brandon Romberger and Brian Romberger; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother: James Auge; and sister: Margie Griesmer. Paul was predeceased by sister: Edie Krietz. Joanna is survived by her children: Debra L. Goodman, wife of Ted Niemczyk, Mohnton; and Dennis T. Goodman, husband of Karen, Reading; five grandchildren: Beth Marion, Laura Goodman, Peter Goodman, Trevor Niemczyk and Skye Niemczyk; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother Daniel Watycha; and sister: Melanie Maurer. Joanna was predeceased by three sons: Gregg J.; Scott A.; and Bryan C. Goodman; brother: Daniel Watycha; and sister: Sandra Ache. Services for Paul and Joanna will be private. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020