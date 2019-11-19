|
|
Paul Baruka, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 12th, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. Born in Jonestown, Cass Township, on April 7, 1943, he was a son of the late Peter & Julia (Keitsock) Baruka. He was the husband of Cecilia K. (Campion) Baruka. Paul was a graduate of Cass Township High School, Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Army as a SP4 during the Vietnam War. Paul was formerly employed by Jones & Hunt, Deer Lake, and Mount Carbon Brewery.Following his retirement, he worked for Hess Catering, Schuylkill Haven. He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. Paul also belonged to the South Cass Fire Co., Pottsville. In addition to his wife, Paul is also survived by two daughters, Jennifer Cholko & husband, Brian, Port Carbon, and Natalie Smith & husband, Guy, Friedensburg, and a son,John P. Baruka & wife, Amy, Pottsville. He is also survived by grandchildren: Laura, Rachel, & Lydia Cholko, Eric, & Nicholas Smith, and Kyra Gibson, two brothers, George Baruka, Tobyhanna, PA, and Joseph Baruka, Minersville, PA, and nieces & nephews. A viewing will be held at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven, on Friday, November 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, on Saturday, November 16 with Rev. Msgr. Edward S. Zemanik officiating.A viewing will be held in the church's chapel from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will immediately follow mass at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona. At his family's request, donations in Paul's memory may be sent to St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel Street Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972 or South Cass Fire Co., 14 Water Ln., Pottsville, PA 17901.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019