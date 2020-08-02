Paul Biehl

Paul Robert Biehl, 83, of Muhlenberg, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 in the care of Penn State Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He is survived by his companion of over fifteen years, Joan Kiebach. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Paul and Rhea (Fox) Biehl. Paul served his county proudly as a Navy Sailor. Upon leaving the service, he began working as a welder for Dana Corporation and retired in 1998, last serving as a press operator. He was a member of the United Steel Workers. He was a champion artistic roller skater in the ‘Figure and Dance club’ at Skateland in Reading. In addition to Joan, Paul is also survived by his son, Steven P. Biehl of Fleetwood, his granddaughters Stevi L. Biehl of Wernersville and Ashley E. Ratkis of Fleetwood, and his great granddaughters, Josilynn P. Ratkis and Danika L. Fritzinger. Paul is also survived by his sisters Dorris Weidner of Clover, SC, and Patricia Monderwicz of Sinking Spring, and his brother Michael Biehl of Mohrsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
. Services will be private at the convenience of Paul’s family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed atwww.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
