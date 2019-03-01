Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Billig Sr..

Paul G. Billig Sr., 91, of New Tripoli, Pa., passed away on February 27, 2019, in Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, Pa.

He was the husband of the late Doris J. "Dolly" (Correll) Billig, who passed away March 2, 2017.

He was born in Lynn Township, Pa., a son to the late Gorman R. and Regina M. (Eschbach) Billig Sr.

Paul is survived by two daughters, Judy S., wife of

Thomas Lichtenwalner, of Kempton, Pa., and Cindy L., wife of Darryl J. Feinour, of New Tripoli, Pa., with whom he last

resided; two grandchildren, Brandon Billig and Kayla Feinour; two brothers, Allen J. Billig, of Hamburg, Pa., and Carl A. Billig, of Kutztown, Pa.; three sisters: Anna M.

Leslie and Eleanor M., wife of Stanley Wessner, both of Kutztown, Pa., and Annabelle R. Hosler, of New Tripoli, Pa.

Paul's funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 10:00 a.m. Robert J. Billig Jr. will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to defray Paul's final expenses. Please

