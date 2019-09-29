|
Paul E. Breidegam, 73, of Fleetwood, passed away in his residence, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
He was the husband of Mary Lou (Maurer) Breidegam; they celebrated 48 years of marriage on May 1st. Born in
Reading, son of the late Paul E. Breidegam Sr. and Mabel I. (Lindenmuth) Breidegam. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He had worked at the
former Garden State Tannery for many years, last working for East Penn Manufacturing for 17 years until his retirement.
At age 16, he joined the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire
Company truck crew serving as a past assistant fire chief and captain. Paul's other passion was model train displays; he would build the cars and features for the layout.
Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; daughters, Karen (Breidegam), wife of Manfred Besold, of Neustadt/Aisch, Germany, and Natalie Breidegam and her significant other, Joel Roman, of Clearwater, Florida. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Amber Angstadt, Andy Breidegam and Laura Besold. Also a sister, Lucille (Breidegam), wife of Norman Adam, Kutztown. Other survivors are two nieces and four nephews.
A viewing will be Friday, October 4th, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch Street, Fleetwood, and a second viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5th, in the church, followed by a funeral service at noon. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Molltown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company, 16 North Chestnut Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.
Online condolences can be made at
www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.