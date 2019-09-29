Home

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
5 West Arch Street
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
5 West Arch Street
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
5 West Arch Street
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Paul Breidegam Jr. Obituary

Paul E. Breidegam, 73, of Fleetwood, passed away in his residence, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

He was the husband of Mary Lou (Maurer) Breidegam; they celebrated 48 years of marriage on May 1st. Born in

Reading, son of the late Paul E. Breidegam Sr. and Mabel I. (Lindenmuth) Breidegam. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He had worked at the

former Garden State Tannery for many years, last working for East Penn Manufacturing for 17 years until his retirement.

At age 16, he joined the Fleetwood Volunteer Fire

Company truck crew serving as a past assistant fire chief and captain. Paul's other passion was model train displays; he would build the cars and features for the layout.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; daughters, Karen (Breidegam), wife of Manfred Besold, of Neustadt/Aisch, Germany, and Natalie Breidegam and her significant other, Joel Roman, of Clearwater, Florida. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Amber Angstadt, Andy Breidegam and Laura Besold. Also a sister, Lucille (Breidegam), wife of Norman Adam, Kutztown. Other survivors are two nieces and four nephews.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Molltown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company, 16 North Chestnut Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Online condolences can be made at

www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
