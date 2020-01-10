|
The Rev. Dr. Paul L. Buehrle, 90, retired president and CEO of The Lutheran Home at Topton, Pa., passed away on January 5, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. Rev. Dr. Buehrle was the widower of Betty G. (Gulden) Buehrle, who died June 15, 2019. They had been married 68 years at the time of Betty’s passing. Born in Blooming Glen, Bucks County, Paul was a son of the late George R. and Irene M. (Landis) Buehrle. Paul and Betty were members of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, Emmaus. Paul completed his undergraduate studies with a bachelor of science degree in natural sciences from Muhlenberg College, Allentown, in 1952. He earned his master of divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, in 1955. Paul continued his education at both the University of Delaware, Newark, Del., and University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pa., with courses in gerontology. He obtained and maintained his Nursing Home Administrator’s license throughout his career in aging services. In 1981, Muhlenberg College, in Allentown, conferred an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree to Rev. Dr. Buehrle. Paul’s professional career first began in 1955 as a parish minister at Weissport Lutheran Parish, a three-church parish in Carbon County. From 1959 to 1965 he served at Reformation Lutheran Church, Milford, Del., a congregation of the Board of American Missions, where he developed the mission and moved from temporary quarters to the first unit of the church building; from 1965 to 1972 he served as pastor of Saint Philip’s Lutheran Church, Wilmington, Del., a suburban congregation with 1200 members. During his pastorate he was also Dean of Delaware District for four years. From 1972 to 1975, Rev. Buehrle served as the executive director of the Wilmington Senior Center Inc., Wilmington, Del., a United Way Organization. Rev. Dr. Buehrle’s career culminated with his appointment as president and chief executive officer of The Lutheran Home (now known as Diakon) at Topton, Pa., a multi-social service agency of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The organization provided services to older adults, children and families. During his ministry, Rev. Dr. Buehrle re-organized a home for orphans into a social service agency for all age groups. He also supervised the development, planning, design, staffing and occupancy of three continuing care retirement communities - Tower Court on the Topton campus, Luther Crest, Allentown, and one joint venture with The Reading Hospital and Medical Center, The Highlands at Wyomissing, Reading, Pa.; two low income elderly housing units financed by Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Heilman House and Luther Meadows, both on the Topton campus; a personal care boarding home in Reading and personal care housing for the aging, Luther Ridge, Pottsville, Pa. Rev. Dr. Buehrle also developed and implemented several social programs, all serving the aging population - a nutrition program with twelve meal sites, a day care program and a home health care program. Additionally he implemented a counseling program known as Family Life Services with special emphasis on Lutheran congregations and support for pastors. At his retirement the budget for The Lutheran Home at Topton (now known as Diakon) was $32 million with 750 employees. Rev. Dr. Buehrle’s associations include: serving as a consultant for Continuing Care Retirement Communities for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; membership in the Coalition of Executives of the ELCA, American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging (now Leading Age), Pennsylvania Association of Non-Profit Homes for the Aging (now Leading Age PA) and Pennsylvania Council of Voluntary Care Agencies. He served on the Board of Directors, at Muhlenberg College, Allentown and The Highlands at Wyomissing Retirement Community. In 1995, Rev. Dr. Buehrle was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from Pennsylvania Association of Non-Profit Homes for the Aging (now Leading Age PA). In addition to his distinguished community service career, he was a devoted, loving and kind father and husband, traveled extensively with his wife, Betty, and many dear friends, enjoyed the game of golf and summers at the family home in Fenwick Island, Del. He had a contagious joy for life that was evident to all and he impacted many lives through his kind and gentle ways. Survivors: Paul is survived by daughters: Cathy B. (Buehrle) Smith, wife of Alexander D. Smith, Hollis, N.H.; Sharon K. Buehrle, wife of Greg Page, Vero Beach, Fla.; and Pamela J. Buehrle, partner of Michele Sokalsky, Walnutport. Other survivors include brothers, Willis R., husband of Helen Buehrle, Castle Rock, Colo.; and Claude H., husband of Lorraine Buehrle, Greeley, Colo.; grandchildren: Elizabeth Acheson Smith, Andrew Buehrle Smith, Courtney Page and Olivia Page; and three great-grandsons. In addition to his wife and parents, Paul was predeceased by a sister, C. Elizabeth (Buehrle) Hess. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA, with The Reverend Richard H. Elliott, officiating. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the church. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions: The family requests contributions may be made to Luther Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 800 Hausman Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 or Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit, 3461 S Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020