|
|
Paul D. “Moose” Burgert, Sr., 79, died March 5, 2020 in his Muhlenberg Township residence. He was married April 28, 1973 to Candy Mae (Herb) Burgert. Born November 11, 1940 in his Walnuttown residence, he was a son of the late Lawson N. and Florence M. (Bubbenmoyer) Burgert. He was a 1959 graduate of Fleetwood High School. Paul was employed as a steel worker for 37 years with Carpenter Technology, Reading, before retiring November 30, 2002. He loved golfing, bowling and trap shooting. Paul is also survived by two children: Paul D. Burgert, Jr., of San Tan Valley, AZ and Dahna M. (Burgert), wife of Thomas J. Barrett of Alsace Township. He was the proud grandfather of two girls: Amanda L. (Burgert), wife of Josh Rubio of Summerfield, North Carolina and Ashley E. (Barrett), wife of Michael K. Blew of Fleetwood and two great grandson: Brayden S. Harris and Bryson W.M. Harris. Paul is also survived by his older brother, Chester A., husband of Anna Burgert of Leesport. He was predeceased by a sister, Frances Burgert (1936-1937). At Paul’s request, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020