Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road
Hamburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road
Hamburg, PA
Paul D. Dougherty Obituary
Paul D. Dougherty, 88, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James and Josepha (Brennan) Dougherty. He is survived by his four children: Jean, Amy, Kathryn and Paul; many grandchildren; and his partner, Carol D. Mease. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg. Visitation with the family will be held at 9:30 a.m. until the time of services, Saturday, at the church. Burial will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfort. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Full obituary information may be found at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
