Paul crossed over on December 21 to join all his loved ones who went before him. He was a kind, funny and compassionate man who loved his friends and family beyond measure. He will be greatly missed by those he left behind. Continuing on without him, his loving wife of 40 years, Pat; his three sons: Shane Cameron, Waylon James and Justin Marshall; his two grandsons, Xander and Locke; his younger brother, Nicholas; and numerous cousins, all who will remember him for all the moments he touched their lives. Paul loved many, loved fully and gave all; his absence will leave a hole in the lives of many. Relatives and friends may call Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m., at the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019