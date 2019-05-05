Paul Deisher

Obituary
Paul Allen Deisher, 80, Palm Harbor, Fla., passed away April 24, 2019.

Born in the Reading, Pa., in Oct., 1938, he was a jet mechanic in the Marines. Upon

returning home, he worked in the steel mills and sold insurance. He was a drag

racer in the NE Division in PA and was mentioned in the August 1969 issue of Super Stock magazine and in a book about Yanko. He sold and ordered high performance cars for Chevrolet, and became a member of the Elite

Nationwide Legion of Leaders Club before leaving to live in Florida where he was a Realtor at Remax Realtec. A great fan of NASCAR, muscle and classic cars, and true story books. He always had a great story to tell.

Survived by his stepsisters and stepbrother: Pat Sittler, Sharon Demming and Martin Shifflett. Also Sheri Kelly and Glen Rumer who were like his children; and longtime friends, Nancy Rumer and Sandy Driscoll.

In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to or the .

Published in Reading Eagle on May 5, 2019
