1/
Paul E. Garrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Garrison Paul E. Garrison, 90, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore, Mechanicsburg. He was the husband of Helen M. (Henry) Garrison, who died July 4, 2020. Born in Freeland, PA on November 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Theodore and Emma (Tully) Garrison. Paul was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown. He was employed as an account representative at Weyerhaeuser, Barrington, NJ. He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Garrison; son, David, husband of Donna Garrison; and a grandson, Brendon. Paul was preceded in death by a grandson, David F. Garrison; and a brother, Theodore Garrison, Jr. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Haven, 590 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grose Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved