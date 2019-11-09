Home

Paul E. Gavel Obituary
Paul Edward Gavel, 83, of Spring Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Elizabeth (Miscavage) Gavel. He was married for 53 wonderful years to Mary Lou (Mulligan) Gavel. An incredible athlete in his younger years, Ed played basketball, football and swam in high school and college, earning a full football scholarship to Stanford. After an injury ended his collegiate athletic career, Ed transferred to Wilkes College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics. He served our nation proudly in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Honolulu, and although he concentrated on coding and intelligence, Ed believed his greatest achievement while in the service was that he learned to surf. Ed returned to the mainland and was an entrepreneur in the computer industry for over 40 years, working for ITT, Honeywell, and starting his own successful IT firm, Palman Systems. Always the life of the party, Ed loved to entertain and always told a joke to anyone who would listen. An avid golfer, he was a lifetime member of the Knickerbocker Country Club in Tenafly, N.J. Above all else, Ed was a devoted family man, and particularly adored his grandchildren. In addition to Mary Lou, Ed is survived by their children: son, Paul Jr., husband of Nancy, Washington Township, N.J.; and daughter Jennifer, wife of Theodore Maack, Mohnton; grandchildren, Benjamin Edward and Gillian Mae Maack; and a sister, Louise Yankowsky. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Anne Jamojski. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 12:00 noon at St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, PA. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., in the church. Burial will be private. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting the Gavel family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
