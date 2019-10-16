Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mohrsville Church of the Brethren
1542 Shoey Rd
Mohrsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Keller


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Keller Obituary
Paul E. Keller Paul E. Keller, 76, of Myerstown, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at York Hospital after being a patient at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the widower of Julia E. (Myer) Keller, who died February 6, 2011. Born in Reading on September 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Herbert and Fern (Yoder) Keller. He is survived by a loving wife, Elizabeth R. (Martin) Keller; and loving children: Jeffery E., husband of Tina, of Womelsdorf, P. Eric, husband of Amy Keller, of Wernersville, Jason E., husband of Kimberly, of Orlando, Fla., Pamela E., wife of Michael Rittle, of Myerstown, and Josie E., wife of Mark Wilson, of Womelsdorf. There are 10 grandchildren: Rebekah, Rachel, Joshua and Joseph Rittle, Drew, Cayden and Julianna Keller, Allison, Aaron and Austin Wilson. Also surviving is a sister, Gladys (Harvey) Bashore, of Lancaster; and he is predeceased by a brother, Daniel Keller. Paul was primarily self-employed as a farm consultant his whole life. He was a member of The Fireplace Christian Fellowship, Myerstown. Funeral services will be held at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Rd., Mohrsville, PA 19541, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m., with interment following the service. There will be a viewing at the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now