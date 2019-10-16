|
Paul E. Keller Paul E. Keller, 76, of Myerstown, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at York Hospital after being a patient at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the widower of Julia E. (Myer) Keller, who died February 6, 2011. Born in Reading on September 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Herbert and Fern (Yoder) Keller. He is survived by a loving wife, Elizabeth R. (Martin) Keller; and loving children: Jeffery E., husband of Tina, of Womelsdorf, P. Eric, husband of Amy Keller, of Wernersville, Jason E., husband of Kimberly, of Orlando, Fla., Pamela E., wife of Michael Rittle, of Myerstown, and Josie E., wife of Mark Wilson, of Womelsdorf. There are 10 grandchildren: Rebekah, Rachel, Joshua and Joseph Rittle, Drew, Cayden and Julianna Keller, Allison, Aaron and Austin Wilson. Also surviving is a sister, Gladys (Harvey) Bashore, of Lancaster; and he is predeceased by a brother, Daniel Keller. Paul was primarily self-employed as a farm consultant his whole life. He was a member of The Fireplace Christian Fellowship, Myerstown. Funeral services will be held at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Rd., Mohrsville, PA 19541, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m., with interment following the service. There will be a viewing at the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019