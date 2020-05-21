Paul Freeman Earnshaw, 64, of Exeter passed away Saturday, May 16th, at his residence. . Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1955, a son of Thomas Earnshaw and the late Blanche (Nee Barackman) McMichael. He was also predeceased by his stepfather Harrison McMIchael. He was the husband of Linda K. Earnshaw, who survived him. Paul earned a Bachelors degree in Liberal Arts at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He then served in the U.S. Navy as a Commander of 25 years, retiring in 1997. His last command was on the Fast Ship USS Vuge, a Frigate. Paul then worked as an Engineer for Remoon Plastics retiring in 2017 He was a Life Member of the Birdsboro VFW, and was also a Free Mason and a member of the Community Lodge. Paul is survived by his wife, Linda, and two sons Alexander Lewis Earnshaw, of Wernersville, PA and Christopher Paul Earnshaw, of Ephrata, PA; Paul is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne McMichaels, Wife of Miles McMichael, of Nevada; Ellen McMichael, of Nevada. and a brother, David McMichael, of Malvern, PA; and by 1 grandson, Ivan Harrison Earnshaw. Interment with full Navy military honors will be at White Marsh Cemetery, Ambler, PA on Tuesday. May 26, 2020 at 11 AM In Lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Veterans Making a Difference 2412 Spring Street, Reading, PA 19609 Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.