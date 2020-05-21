Paul Earnshaw
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Freeman Earnshaw, 64, of Exeter passed away Saturday, May 16th, at his residence. . Paul was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1955, a son of Thomas Earnshaw and the late Blanche (Nee Barackman) McMichael. He was also predeceased by his stepfather Harrison McMIchael. He was the husband of Linda K. Earnshaw, who survived him. Paul earned a Bachelors degree in Liberal Arts at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He then served in the U.S. Navy as a Commander of 25 years, retiring in 1997. His last command was on the Fast Ship USS Vuge, a Frigate. Paul then worked as an Engineer for Remoon Plastics retiring in 2017 He was a Life Member of the Birdsboro VFW, and was also a Free Mason and a member of the Community Lodge. Paul is survived by his wife, Linda, and two sons Alexander Lewis Earnshaw, of Wernersville, PA and Christopher Paul Earnshaw, of Ephrata, PA; Paul is also survived by two sisters, Suzanne McMichaels, Wife of Miles McMichael, of Nevada; Ellen McMichael, of Nevada. and a brother, David McMichael, of Malvern, PA; and by 1 grandson, Ivan Harrison Earnshaw. Interment with full Navy military honors will be at White Marsh Cemetery, Ambler, PA on Tuesday. May 26, 2020 at 11 AM In Lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to Veterans Making a Difference 2412 Spring Street, Reading, PA 19609 Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Interment
11:00 AM
White Marsh Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved