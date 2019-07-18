Paul D. Eddy, 69, of Boyertown, husband of Diane K. (Schubert) Eddy, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital.

Born in Monongahela, he was the son of Gerald Eddy and the late Ninetta (Garner) Eddy.

Paul taught special education for many years at Owen J. Roberts Middle School. He loved God and his family

greatly.

Paul was a long-time member of Fairview Village Church of the Nazarene, Eagleville.

Surviving along with his wife and father is one daughter, Marissa L. Shivick, wife of Joe Shivick III; one son, Jarred Eddy; one brother, Tim Eddy, husband of Sunni; and one sister, Faith Lick, wife of Ken.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation

Center Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville.

Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to AstraZeneca . 110 West Laurel Avenue, Cheltenham, PA 19012 or online https://donate3.cancer.org/?campaign=hopelodgephiladelphia.

