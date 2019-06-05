Paul W. Ettel, 95, of Muhlenberg

Township, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Maidencreek Place.

He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, June I. (Wayne) Ettel, on November 23, 2018.

Born in Ontelaunee Township, he was a son of the late George and Bessie (Hummel) Ettel.

He was employed as a stockroom clerk for Met-Ed/Titus Station for 38 years, retiring in 1989. He previously enjoyed working on the family farm in Leesport.

He was a faithful member of Zion-Spies Evangelical

Reformed Church, Alsace Township. An avid hunter and fisherman, he held memberships in both the Perry

Township Game Association and the White Deer Gun Club. He was a former scoutmaster at Hope Lutheran Church Reading. He was also a member of the Berks Reading

Basketball Association and the Goodwill Beneficial

Association, Hyde Park. He was a member of the Met-Ed Retirees of Berks County and also the Met-Ed/Titus

Station Retirees Breakfast Club.

He is survived by his daughters: Sharon J., wife of Randall Hummel, of Maidencreek Township; Linda L., wife of Carl Stephan Jr., of Alsace Township; and Cathy A., widow of Ricardo Wolf, of Laureldale. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Ettel, of Gibraltar. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two sons, Gary P. Ettel and Craig W. Ettel.

Services will be held in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading, Pa. (Exeter Township) on

Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family may view on Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private in St. John's (Gernants) Cemetery, Leesport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion-Spies E.C. Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606. To send a condolence online, please visit

www.aumansinc.com.



