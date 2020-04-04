|
Paul F. Weller, 98, husband of Alice (Fox) Weller, of Bechtelsville, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Sanatoga Center, Pottstown, PA. Born in Bally, PA June 19, 1921 he was the son of the late Florence (Fox) and Frank Weller. Surviving, in addition to his wife of 74 years, are two daughters; Kathleen W., wife of Daniel M. Kuser and Karen D. Hoffman; six grandchildren, Angela, Diana, Duane, Douglas, Timothy and Andrew; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by one great-granddaughter, one brother and one sister. In 1942 Paul was drafted into the U.S. Army serving nearly 4 years during WWII. He was assigned to work in the ports of Boston, MA and later in Belfast, Ireland sending and then receiving U.S. military supplies for Europe. As a sergeant in December 1944 he was reassigned to the 94th Infantry and sent into combat as a machine gunner during the Battle of the Bulge. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Staff Sergeant. After the war he married and built a home and family. He worked for over 30 years as a home heating oil delivery driver and retired from Gift Oil Company. He also served numerous terms on the Trinity Lutheran Church council and was elected to Bechtelsville Borough Council for 4 terms. He was a life member of the American Legion. Due to the current pandemic, burial services will be private at the convenience of the family. However, A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date when this current condition has passed. Contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville, PA, 19505. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020