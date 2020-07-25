Paul Faust

Paul C. Faust, 66 of Reading, PA died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Calvin H. Faust and Dorothy J. (Kunkelman) Faust of Union Twp., PA. He was the husband of Cathy E. (Moses) Faust of Reading, PA. Paul was employed as a welder for Dana Corp. in Reading, PA. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also was a 1972 All-County Center for the Daniel Boone High School football team. He was a member of the American Legion Post 626, Kulptown Fire Co., and Stonersville Fire Co. Surviving Paul, along with his wife and mother are: 3 daughters: Amy, Brenda, and Megan; 1 step-daughter: Tiffany; 1sister: Judy; 3 grandchildren; and 3 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by twin sons: James and Daniel; and 1 step-son Trevor. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Coventryville United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Ridge Rd, Pottstown, PA 19465. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.



